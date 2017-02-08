Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 8th

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:
Feb 8th
Nikki Leann Politte, 31 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for burlgary and failure to pay on driving while under suspension and interference with a peace officer.
Feb 7th
Santiago Avan Hernandez, 25 of Aurora, CO was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI-controlled substance, possession of marijuana-2nd offense, defrauding a drugscreen and parking prohibited.
Joshua Patrick Winter, 27 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for unlawful delivery of marijuana.