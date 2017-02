The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

Feb 9th

Nicole Sue Bryson, 34 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged driving under suspension.

Feb 8th

Austin Joseph Rodgers, 23 of Rock Springs was arrested on an NWS hold out of Sublette County for probation violation.

Jesse James Cruz, 39 of Rawlins was arrested by the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for domestic battery.