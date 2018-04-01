Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
HOLT, HANNAH MARIE
Age: 25
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1927, SURETY OR CASH, $1380, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1927, SURETY OR CASH, $1380, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Method of Turning at Intersections – Right Turns
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1927, SURETY OR CASH, $1380, Court: RS Municipal Court
ORTEGA, ANTHONY RAY
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1924, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1924, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
CORPUS QUEZADA, JOSE JAVIER
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1918, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court
STOCKS, KEEGAN RAY
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-31
Released: 2018-03-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1922, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
MITCHELL, SHAWN TIMOTHY
Age: 57
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-31
Released: 2018-03-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Theft – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1925, CASH, $130, Court: Circuit Court West