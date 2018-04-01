Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HOLT, HANNAH MARIE

Age: 25
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1927, SURETY OR CASH, $1380, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1927, SURETY OR CASH, $1380, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Method of Turning at Intersections – Right Turns
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1927, SURETY OR CASH, $1380, Court: RS Municipal Court

ORTEGA, ANTHONY RAY

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1924, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1924, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

CORPUS QUEZADA, JOSE JAVIER

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1918, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court

STOCKS, KEEGAN RAY

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-31
Released: 2018-03-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1922, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

MITCHELL, SHAWN TIMOTHY

Age: 57
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-31
Released: 2018-03-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Theft – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1925, CASH, $130, Court: Circuit Court West

 

