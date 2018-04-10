Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

COMBS, JAMES ROBERT

Age: 43
Address: LABARGE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1981, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1981, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

MARKS, LACY ANN

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance, 3 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

LAWS, DALLAN RICH

Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1979, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

JONNASSEN, MICHAEL JOHN

Age: 23
Address: CASPER,
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-04-09
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Fraud by Check – < $1000 (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

