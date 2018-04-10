Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
COMBS, JAMES ROBERT
Age: 43
Address: LABARGE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1981, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1981, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
MARKS, LACY ANN
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance, 3 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
LAWS, DALLAN RICH
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1979, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
JONNASSEN, MICHAEL JOHN
Age: 23
Address: CASPER,
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-04-09
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Fraud by Check – < $1000 (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER