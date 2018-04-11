Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
VINCENT, TAMARA LA DAWN
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1982, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
POPE, MASON DAVID
Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-04-10
Released: 2018-04-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West