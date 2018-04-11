Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

VINCENT, TAMARA LA DAWN

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1982, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

POPE, MASON DAVID

Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-04-10
Released: 2018-04-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

