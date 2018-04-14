Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 14

By News Desk -
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

YAEZENKO, BRANDON LEWIS

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

PARISH, TAMARA ANN

Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-14
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2005, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court

ALLEN, MAEGAN MARY

Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-13
Arresting Agency: DCI

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2004, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

CASE, ALICIA

Age: 46
Address: CENTENIAL, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-13
Arresting Agency: NWS

CROOK, TRAMPAS

Age: 41
Address: AMARILLO, TX
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-13
Arresting Agency: NWS

BRUCE, AARON JOHN

Age: 61
Address: CLINTON, UT
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-04-13
Scheduled Release: 2018-04-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

KUNZ, DALTON MARK

Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-13
Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2003, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

