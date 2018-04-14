Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
YAEZENKO, BRANDON LEWIS
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
PARISH, TAMARA ANN
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-14
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2005, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
ALLEN, MAEGAN MARY
Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-13
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2004, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
CASE, ALICIA
Age: 46
Address: CENTENIAL, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-13
Arresting Agency: NWS
CROOK, TRAMPAS
Age: 41
Address: AMARILLO, TX
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-13
Arresting Agency: NWS
BRUCE, AARON JOHN
Age: 61
Address: CLINTON, UT
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-04-13
Scheduled Release: 2018-04-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
KUNZ, DALTON MARK
Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-13
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2003, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court