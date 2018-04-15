Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
HARSHA, TINA MARIE
Age: 53
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-04-15
Scheduled Release: 2018-04-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
MOSS, HUNTER BLAKE
Age: 29
Address: EDEN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2011, SURETY OR CASH, $1825, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2011, SURETY OR CASH, $1825, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2011, SURETY OR CASH, $1825, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2011, SURETY OR CASH, $1825, Court: Circuit Court East
DIETSCHE, ALEXANDRIA LACHELLE
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2008, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2008, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
MONTOYA, MICHAEL LOUIS
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2007, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2007, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2007, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2007, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
RUBECK, JAMES DOMANIC
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-04-15
Released: 2018-04-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2012, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2013, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
- Turning Movements and Signals – Safely
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2012, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court
MARTIN, CLEVE JAMES
Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-04-14
Released: 2018-04-14
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2009, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2010, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West