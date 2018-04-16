Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
GOMEZ GRANADOS, LUIS ENRIQUE
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2015, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court
BOWLES, KEVIN JAMES
Age: 18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-04-15
Released: 2018-04-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2014, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court