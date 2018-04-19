Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 19

By News Desk -
1.7K
Views

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WARREN, KIDD RAY

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRIGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #2028, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

LAMORIE, CHELSIE LYNN

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2022, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: Circuit Court East

FRAZIER, CHAD SKYLAR

Age: 18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-04-18
Released: 2018-04-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2026, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Nuisance Animal 2nd Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2024, CASH, $470, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR