Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
WARREN, KIDD RAY
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRIGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #2028, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
LAMORIE, CHELSIE LYNN
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2022, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: Circuit Court East
FRAZIER, CHAD SKYLAR
Age: 18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-04-18
Released: 2018-04-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2026, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Nuisance Animal 2nd Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2024, CASH, $470, Court: GR Municipal Court