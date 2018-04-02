Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

VON SCHRILTZ, DERIK JAMES

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-04-01
Released: 2018-04-01
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
  • Hit and Run Property Attended (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1928, SURETY OR CASH, $1215, Court: RS Municipal Court

MAESTAS, ISAIAH ANDRES

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Motorcycles and Ped Vehicle – Headlamps
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1929, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1929, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court

PRISTOW, ELIZABETH

Age: 38
Booking Type: HOUSING FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-04-01
Arresting Agency: PTS

 

