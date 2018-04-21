Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 21

By News Desk -
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MORTENSEN, KELLY ROY

Age: 49
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: , Bond: #2042, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

COLLINGS, PAMELA SUE

Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2043, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

MORGAN, TIMOTHY ROY

Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Arresting Agency: DCI

Charges:

  • Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2040, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

TRIPLETT, CLINTON BASIL

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Scheduled Release: 2018-04-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

MATTHEWS, CHRISTOPHER

Age: 31
Address: FLORENCE, OR
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO

JEREB, SEAN T

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Obstructive or Disruptive Conduct Within Governmental Facilities Prohibited – Designated Use of Facility (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2039, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2039, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

DENAUGHEL, MELISSA DAWN LEWIS

Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
  • Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
  • Fraud by Check – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

DYE, ROBERT

Age: 31
Address: REXBURG, ID
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO

PRILL, RILEY

Age: 27
Address: EUREKA, CA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO

JONES, DERRICK

Age: 30
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Arresting Agency: SCS

THOMAS, AUDREY ROSE

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-04-20
Released: 2018-04-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2035, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

 

