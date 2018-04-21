Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 21

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
MORTENSEN, KELLY ROY
Age: 49
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: , Bond: #2042, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
COLLINGS, PAMELA SUE
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2043, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
MORGAN, TIMOTHY ROY
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charges:
- Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2040, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
TRIPLETT, CLINTON BASIL
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Scheduled Release: 2018-04-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
MATTHEWS, CHRISTOPHER
Age: 31
Address: FLORENCE, OR
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
JEREB, SEAN T
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Obstructive or Disruptive Conduct Within Governmental Facilities Prohibited – Designated Use of Facility (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2039, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2039, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
DENAUGHEL, MELISSA DAWN LEWIS
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
- Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
- Fraud by Check – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
DYE, ROBERT
Age: 31
Address: REXBURG, ID
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
PRILL, RILEY
Age: 27
Address: EUREKA, CA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
JONES, DERRICK
Age: 30
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Arresting Agency: SCS
THOMAS, AUDREY ROSE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-04-20
Released: 2018-04-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2035, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West