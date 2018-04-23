Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 23

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GENE, TYRAE MORRIS

Age: 22
Address: TONALEA, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2051, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

WOODS, CHELCEA LYN

Age: 19
Address: BAR NUNN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2050, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense

