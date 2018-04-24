Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
CALLAWAY, PRINCETON MARTEZ
Age: 28
Address: BOONVILLE, MO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-23
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2059, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
KAURA, JAMES
Age: 43
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-23
Arresting Agency: NWS
VAN BRUNT, DEREK TRAVERS
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2060, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2060, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2060, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2060, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
JOHNSON, KENYA LASHAE
Age: 22
Address: COLUMBIA, MO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-23
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
SLAGOWSKI, MISTY MAY
Age: 35
Address: LYMAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
THOMPSON COWANS, SHAUNTARA JAMILA
Age: 19
Address: COLUMBIA, MO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-23
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
LECKIE, CHRISTOPHER GEORGE
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2061, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
WILLIAMS, SHELLEY SUE
Age: 64
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2054, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Insurance Cards – Cancelled, Fictious or Altered Insurance Card
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2054, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East