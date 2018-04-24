Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 24

By News Desk -
4.8K
Views

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CALLAWAY, PRINCETON MARTEZ

Age: 28
Address: BOONVILLE, MO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-23
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2059, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

KAURA, JAMES

Age: 43
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-23
Arresting Agency: NWS

VAN BRUNT, DEREK TRAVERS

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2060, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2060, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2060, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2060, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

JOHNSON, KENYA LASHAE

Age: 22
Address: COLUMBIA, MO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-23
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

SLAGOWSKI, MISTY MAY

Age: 35
Address: LYMAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

THOMPSON COWANS, SHAUNTARA JAMILA

Age: 19
Address: COLUMBIA, MO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-23
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

LECKIE, CHRISTOPHER GEORGE

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Burglary (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2061, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

WILLIAMS, SHELLEY SUE

Age: 64
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2054, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Insurance Cards – Cancelled, Fictious or Altered Insurance Card
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2054, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR