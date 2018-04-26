Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ROBINSON, ISRAEL DARRELL

Age: 38
Address: EUTAW, AL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2077, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2077, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

FULLER, CHELSEA NADINE

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2075, CASH, $337, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2076, CASH, $410, Court: Circuit Court West

URIANZA, KENNETH

Age: 34
Address: SALEM, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO

MATZKE, LISA LYNN

Age: 56
Address: WATKINS, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO

ELLSWORTH, PATRISHA MCKINNEY

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-04-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2074, CASH, $500, Court: OTHER

AUSTIN, JERAD JON

Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: , Bond: #2073, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

