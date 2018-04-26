Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
ROBINSON, ISRAEL DARRELL
Age: 38
Address: EUTAW, AL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2077, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2077, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
FULLER, CHELSEA NADINE
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2075, CASH, $337, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2076, CASH, $410, Court: Circuit Court West
URIANZA, KENNETH
Age: 34
Address: SALEM, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
MATZKE, LISA LYNN
Age: 56
Address: WATKINS, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
ELLSWORTH, PATRISHA MCKINNEY
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-04-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2074, CASH, $500, Court: OTHER
AUSTIN, JERAD JON
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: , Bond: #2073, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East