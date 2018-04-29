Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
JAMES, CHASE STEPHON DALTON
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2110, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2110, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2110, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Safety Belts Required to be Used – Driver
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2110, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
BENWARD, DAKOTA W
Age: 23
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2109, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2108, CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court
KIRTS, CHRISTOPHER
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2107, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
PASILLAS BAUTISTA, FERNANDO
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2106, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
JAMES, THOMAS ALLEN
Age: 50
Address: ENCAMPMENT, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-04-28
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East