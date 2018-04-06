Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MONTOYA, JACOB EDWARD

Age: 29
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1952, CASH, $260, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1951, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

MEZA, ANJELITO JORDAN

Age: 25
Address: STANSBURY PARK, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1950, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

RIVERA MARTINEZ, DIANDRA ESTHER

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1949, CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East

SENTZ, MELISSA LYNN

Age: 36
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1948, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1948, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1948, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: Circuit Court East

GALLAGHER, ASHLEY ROSE

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

CASE, JOSHUA WAYNE

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-04
Scheduled Release: 2018-04-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1943, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court

HODGE, ARTHUR LYNN

Age: 39
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO

LACKEY, JEFFREY ADAM

Age: 34
Address: EUGENE, OR
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO

WOODRUFF, KRISTOPHER LEE

Age: 38
Address: WHEAT RIDGE, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO

GOURNEAU, STACEY LYNN

Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1941, SURETY OR CASH, $20000, Court: District Court

 

