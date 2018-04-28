Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

HERNANDEZ, ALFRED M

Age: 64
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2104, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2104, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2104, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Required Position and Method of Turning at Intersections – Right Turns
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2104, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

LEDGER, STEVEN CHANCE

Age: 20
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-28
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2103, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

GILLESPIE, CHARISE KRISTA

Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2101, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

GILLESPIE, TIRRELL COLTON

Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2102, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

FERNANDEZ, DEVON TYLER

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Obstructive or Disruptive Conduct Within Governmental Facilities Prohibited – Freedom of Movement (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2099, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

HART, AUSTYN ZETHERIAN

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2100, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

MURRAY, KAREN SUE

Age: 62
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2097, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

DAVIS, ROBERT WILLIAM

Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2096, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

KELLEY MORRIS, KINDSEY SAMANTHA

Age: 35
Address: GREELEY, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO

DALAS-CARDONA,, MARLO DAVID

Age: 24
Address: WEST VALLEY, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO

PETERS, JENNIFER LYNN

Age: 53
Address: LITTLETON, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO

SMITH, BRYCE DE MON

Age: 21
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO

VAVRA, MONA RAY

Age: 44
Address: THORNTON, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2095, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

CLARKE, DALE WAYNNE

Age: 55
Address: OAKDALE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2094, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2094, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
  • Speeding – Construction Zone (BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2094, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
  • Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia (BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2094, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

MICKELSEN, AMY LYNE

Age: 39
Address: WEST VALLEY, UT
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WRNT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #2093, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #2093, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

