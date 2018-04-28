Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
HERNANDEZ, ALFRED M
Age: 64
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2104, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2104, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2104, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Required Position and Method of Turning at Intersections – Right Turns
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2104, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
LEDGER, STEVEN CHANCE
Age: 20
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-28
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2103, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
GILLESPIE, CHARISE KRISTA
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2101, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
GILLESPIE, TIRRELL COLTON
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2102, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
FERNANDEZ, DEVON TYLER
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Obstructive or Disruptive Conduct Within Governmental Facilities Prohibited – Freedom of Movement (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2099, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
HART, AUSTYN ZETHERIAN
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2100, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
MURRAY, KAREN SUE
Age: 62
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2097, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
DAVIS, ROBERT WILLIAM
Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2096, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
KELLEY MORRIS, KINDSEY SAMANTHA
Age: 35
Address: GREELEY, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
DALAS-CARDONA,, MARLO DAVID
Age: 24
Address: WEST VALLEY, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
PETERS, JENNIFER LYNN
Age: 53
Address: LITTLETON, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
SMITH, BRYCE DE MON
Age: 21
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
VAVRA, MONA RAY
Age: 44
Address: THORNTON, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2095, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
CLARKE, DALE WAYNNE
Age: 55
Address: OAKDALE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2094, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2094, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
- Speeding – Construction Zone (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2094, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
- Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2094, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
MICKELSEN, AMY LYNE
Age: 39
Address: WEST VALLEY, UT
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WRNT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #2093, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #2093, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East