Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WALKER, JEREMY SHANE

Age: 43
Address: EAGAR, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1970, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

MORI, MICHAEL RYAN

Age: 37
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1969, SURETY OR CASH, $1275, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1969, SURETY OR CASH, $1275, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1969, SURETY OR CASH, $1275, Court: RS Municipal Court

MARSH, JORDAN LYNN

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over) (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

BOLING, TREY ERVIN

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1967, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

DEMARS, NATHAN ALAN

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Use or Possession of Tobacco by Minor (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1966, CASH, $330, Court: RS Municipal Court

ROSE, ALEXANDREA DAWN

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Burglary
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1965, BOND

