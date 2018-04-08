Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
WALKER, JEREMY SHANE
Age: 43
Address: EAGAR, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1970, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
MORI, MICHAEL RYAN
Age: 37
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1969, SURETY OR CASH, $1275, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1969, SURETY OR CASH, $1275, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1969, SURETY OR CASH, $1275, Court: RS Municipal Court
MARSH, JORDAN LYNN
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over) (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
BOLING, TREY ERVIN
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1967, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
DEMARS, NATHAN ALAN
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Use or Possession of Tobacco by Minor (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1966, CASH, $330, Court: RS Municipal Court
ROSE, ALEXANDREA DAWN
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1965, BOND