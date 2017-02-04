Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 4th

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

Feb 4th

Jaime Junior Nieto, 23 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to appear on house party where minors are present.

Sesar Ortiz Covarrubias, 19 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication and possession of marijuana.

Nathan Will Christie, 31 of Bellville, IL was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged possession of marijuana-2nd offense.

Justin Joseph Moore, 18 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

Ann Marie Mandros, 43 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of marijuana-3rd offense.

Feb 3rd

Scott Joseph Lucas, 38 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged pedestrian under the influence.

Christopher Lee Dunahoo, 26 of Paulsboro, NJ was arrested by the RSPD on warrants for failure to pay on possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear on destruction of property, alleged possession of meth-2nd offense and possession of mariajuana-2nd offense.

Chelsea King, 23 of Green River was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for failure to pay on open container.

Vunessa Espernozoa Salazar, 38 of Casper was arrested by the District Court on warrants for probation revocation and failure to appear on shoplifting.

Kevin Alan Hickson, 21 of Green River was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for theft.

Lakaya Mykelle Hamblin, 18 of Green River was arrested by Uinta County on a warrant for probation violation.

Robert Watne Downum, 49 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of meth-2nd offense.

Patricia McKinney Ellsworth, 36 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged pedestrian under the influence.

Andrew Christopher Fletcher, 28 of Green River was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged no insurance-3rd offense, driving while under suspension-3rd offense and a warrant for driving while under suspension.

Bradley Scott Griffin, 35 of Harriman, UT was arrested by Uinta County on a warrant for probation violation.

Aurie Irene Mora, 32 of Green River was arrested by the RSPD for alleged traffic control signals, driving while under suspension, reckless driving, interference with a peace officer, stop sign violation, failure to maintain a single lane, conducting sales/businesses without a permit and a warrant for parole violation.

Click here to read the full story of Mora’s arrest.