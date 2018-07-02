Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
MCCORMICK, MICHAEL ADAM
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-07-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2454, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Emergency Calls – 911 Other than Emergency Purpose (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2454, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PEOPLES, MELISSA ARLENE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-07-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2453, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
