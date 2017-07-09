Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 9

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

July 8th

Terry Doak, 48 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI and failure to yield right of way.

Misty Fowler, 40 of Green River was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI-controlled substance with child and failure to maintain a single lane.

NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Richard Dandridge, 28 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged DWUI and interference with a peace officer.

Susan Elizabeth Bish, 54 of Green River was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI-controlled substance, possession of meth, child restraint x 2, child endangering x 3 drugs, cracked windshield, driver’s license restriction and no insurance.