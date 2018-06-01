Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
BUZIS, RAYMOND LEE
Age: 61
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2277, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2277, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2270, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
LAPANT, DUSTIN ALLEN
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2279, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2279, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROSE, ALEXANDREA DAWN
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2276, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
ROBERTS, DUSTIN LUCAS
Age: 36
Address: MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Interference with Peace Officer – Disarms a Peace Officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
TYLER, RICHARD ROY
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-05-31
Scheduled Release: 2018-06-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these partners: