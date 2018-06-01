Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

BUZIS, RAYMOND LEE

Age: 61
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2277, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2277, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2270, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

LAPANT, DUSTIN ALLEN

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2279, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2279, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ROSE, ALEXANDREA DAWN

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Burglary (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2276, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

ROBERTS, DUSTIN LUCAS

Age: 36
Address: MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Disarms a Peace Officer
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

TYLER, RICHARD ROY

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-05-31
Scheduled Release: 2018-06-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

