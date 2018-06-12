Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

TAGGART, JAKOB ARTHUR

Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Controlled Substance 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2341, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • DWUS
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2341, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: GR Municipal Court

