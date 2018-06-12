Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
TAGGART, JAKOB ARTHUR
Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Controlled Substance 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2341, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: GR Municipal Court
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2341, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: GR Municipal Court
