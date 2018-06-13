Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
KILLETT, THOMAS ALAN
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2345, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
CASALE, LIAM ARTHUR
Age: 22
Address: COEBURN, VA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #2343, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #2343, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2344, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
