Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
ROSE, JOSHUA ALLEN LEE
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2366, SURETY OR CASH, $1435, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2366, SURETY OR CASH, $1435, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2366, SURETY OR CASH, $1435, Court: RS Municipal Court
ENGEL, B ZACHARY AUSTIN
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2363, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court
BANKS, TYRELL N
Age: 18
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-06-16
Arresting Agency: PTS
AMAYA, ALFONSO LUIS
Age: 33
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-06-16
Arresting Agency: PTS
MCCAULLEY, WILLIAM KEITH
Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2365, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2365, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court
RIDDLE, DOROTHY JEAN
Age: 48
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-16
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Disorderly Conduct
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2364, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
PUNCHES, IAN JAMESON
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-16
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2359, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
