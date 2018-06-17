Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 17

By News Desk -
2.3K
Views 
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

ROSE, JOSHUA ALLEN LEE

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD

 

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2366, SURETY OR CASH, $1435, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2366, SURETY OR CASH, $1435, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2366, SURETY OR CASH, $1435, Court: RS Municipal Court

ENGEL, B ZACHARY AUSTIN

Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO

 

Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2363, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

BANKS, TYRELL N

Age: 18
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-06-16
Arresting Agency: PTS

 

AMAYA, ALFONSO LUIS

Age: 33
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-06-16
Arresting Agency: PTS

 

MCCAULLEY, WILLIAM KEITH

Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD

 

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2365, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2365, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court

RIDDLE, DOROTHY JEAN

Age: 48
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-16
Arresting Agency: GRPD

 

Charges:

  • Disorderly Conduct
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2364, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court

PUNCHES, IAN JAMESON

Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-16
Arresting Agency: GRPD

 

Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2359, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these partners:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR