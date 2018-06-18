Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
ROSS, JOANNA LADEAN
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-06-17
Scheduled Release: 2018-06-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
WINDOM, VERONICA RENEE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-06-17
Scheduled Release: 2018-06-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
