Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
PEOPLES, MELISSA ARLENE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-06-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arson in the Third Degree – Destroys Property Valued at >= $200 (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court
BROWN, MATTHEW RAY
Age: 35
Address: GRANGER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2421, CASH, $545, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TAYLOR, JOSHUA PAUL
Age: 34
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2423, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Destruction of Property – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2423, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court
DAVIS, TYLOR LYNN
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-06-27
Booking: 2018-06-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Color of Lighting Devices
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these partners: