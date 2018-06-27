Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

PEOPLES, MELISSA ARLENE

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-06-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arson in the Third Degree – Destroys Property Valued at >= $200 (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court

BROWN, MATTHEW RAY

Age: 35
Address: GRANGER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2421, CASH, $545, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

TAYLOR, JOSHUA PAUL

Age: 34
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2423, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Destruction of Property – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2423, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court

DAVIS, TYLOR LYNN

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-06-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Color of Lighting Devices
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

