Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
SIMPSON, JESSE SCOTT
Age: 31
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-04
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2313, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2313, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2313, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2313, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
VON SCHRILTZ, DERIK JAMES
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Hit & Run – Attended Property (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2311, SURETY OR CASH, $1365, Court: RS Municipal Court
STORY, BRANDON LEE
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2308, CASH, $690, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2307, CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2309, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2309, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
KUNZ, KIARA LEE
Age: 18
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-06-04
Arresting Agency: OTHR
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
LELL, ALAN THOMAS
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-06-05
Released: 2018-06-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Exceed 70 Mph On Prmry/Scndry (6+ Mph Over) Hwy (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2314, CASH, $35, Court: Circuit Court East
BERNAL, BRADON JACOB MATTHEW
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-06-04
Released: 2018-06-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2310, CASH, $490, Court: Circuit Court East
