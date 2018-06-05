Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 5

By News Desk -
2.6K
Views 
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

SIMPSON, JESSE SCOTT

Age: 31
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-04
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2313, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2313, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2313, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2313, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

VON SCHRILTZ, DERIK JAMES

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Hit & Run – Attended Property (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2311, SURETY OR CASH, $1365, Court: RS Municipal Court

STORY, BRANDON LEE

Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2308, CASH, $690, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2307, CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2309, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2309, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

KUNZ, KIARA LEE

Age: 18
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-06-04
Arresting Agency: OTHR

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

LELL, ALAN THOMAS

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-06-05
Released: 2018-06-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Exceed 70 Mph On Prmry/Scndry (6+ Mph Over) Hwy (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2314, CASH, $35, Court: Circuit Court East

BERNAL, BRADON JACOB MATTHEW

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-06-04
Released: 2018-06-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2310, CASH, $490, Court: Circuit Court East

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these partners:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR