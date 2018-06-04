Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

TAPPE, BECKY JO

Age: 51
Address: LITTLEFIELD, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-03
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2306, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2306, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2306, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2306, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

WILSON, CHRISTINA DIANE

Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2305, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

HAMMONTREE, JOHN MICHAEL

Age: 26
Address: AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-03
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2303, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2303, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2303, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2304, SURETY OR CASH, $1530, Court: RS Municipal Court

THOMAS, JESSIE TOBIAS

Age: 22
Address: ROK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Hit and Run Property Unattended (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2301, CASH, $2115, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2302, CASH, $925, Court: OTHER
  • Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2300, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West

CHRISTENSEN, SARAH DALTON

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS
Booking: 2018-06-03
Released: 2018-06-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Flashing Signals – Red – Crash
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2299, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2299, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2299, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2298, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

