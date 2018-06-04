Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
TAPPE, BECKY JO
Age: 51
Address: LITTLEFIELD, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-03
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2306, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2306, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2306, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2306, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
WILSON, CHRISTINA DIANE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2305, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
HAMMONTREE, JOHN MICHAEL
Age: 26
Address: AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-03
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2303, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2303, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2303, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2304, SURETY OR CASH, $1530, Court: RS Municipal Court
THOMAS, JESSIE TOBIAS
Age: 22
Address: ROK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Unattended (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2301, CASH, $2115, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2302, CASH, $925, Court: OTHER
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2300, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West
CHRISTENSEN, SARAH DALTON
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS
Booking: 2018-06-03
Released: 2018-06-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Flashing Signals – Red – Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2299, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2299, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2299, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2298, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
