Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 7

By News Desk -
2.8K
Views 
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

RODRIGUEZ, LUIS MIGUEL

Age: 29
Address: LAS VEGAS, NV
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-06-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Arresting Agency: RSPD

HATCHER, WALKER

Age: 19
Address: VANCOUVER, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2318, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HERRERA, MARLENA SUE

Age: 57
Address: ESPANOLA, NM
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-06-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these partners:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR