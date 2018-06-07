Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
RODRIGUEZ, LUIS MIGUEL
Age: 29
Address: LAS VEGAS, NV
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-06-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
HATCHER, WALKER
Age: 19
Address: VANCOUVER, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2318, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HERRERA, MARLENA SUE
Age: 57
Address: ESPANOLA, NM
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-06-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
