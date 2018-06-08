Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
SANCHEZ, MICHELLE ROSE
Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: , Bond: #2321, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
WESSEL, AMBER LEIGH
Age: 28
Address: FIREBAUGH, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2322, SURETY OR CASH, $990, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2322, SURETY OR CASH, $990, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2322, SURETY OR CASH, $990, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2322, SURETY OR CASH, $990, Court: RS Municipal Court
YOAK, JADIE LYNN
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2320, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
IRONS, ETHAN ANTONIO
Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-06-07
Scheduled Release: 2018-09-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Remand to Custody
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court
