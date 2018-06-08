Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

SANCHEZ, MICHELLE ROSE

Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: , Bond: #2321, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

WESSEL, AMBER LEIGH

Age: 28
Address: FIREBAUGH, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2322, SURETY OR CASH, $990, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2322, SURETY OR CASH, $990, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2322, SURETY OR CASH, $990, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2322, SURETY OR CASH, $990, Court: RS Municipal Court

YOAK, JADIE LYNN

Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2320, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

IRONS, ETHAN ANTONIO

Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-06-07
Scheduled Release: 2018-09-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Remand to Custody
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court

