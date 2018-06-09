Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

LAMOUREUX, TAMARA JEAN

Age: 19
Address: SUPERIOR, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2323, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

SOURNG, SARASOVARN

Age: 34
Address: STOCKTON, CA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-06-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO

MONTOYA, VINCENT S

Age: 59
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2325, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

ENGLAND, MATTHEW BUS

Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2326, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

FRANCIS, DAVID J

Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-06-08
Scheduled Release: 2018-06-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

CARSON, CHRISTOPHER

Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Hit and Run Property Attended
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open container while operating a motor vehicle
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent – Crash
    • Status: , Bond: #2327, SURETY OR CASH, $2045, Court: RS Municipal Court

EWART, SKYLAR JAY

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Simple Battery (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2328, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

