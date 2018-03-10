Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SMITH, GEORGE

Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

GIL, NATHAN ALLEN

Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1766, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

BANSEPT, JEREMY LEE

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 4th Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

HAYWARD, NICKOLAUS BRIAN

Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1759, CASH, $425, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1760, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1761, CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER

HOLCOMB, ALEX NEAL

Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
    • Status: , Bond: #1758, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

HUFF, ALICIA DANAY

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1757, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

TERRY, TRAVIS SCOTT

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-03-09
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

CAMPOS, STACEY

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-03-09
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

MARKS, LACY ANN

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WV
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-03-09
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – < $1000 (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

SMITH, DYLAN MICHAEL

Age: 20
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-10
Released: 2018-03-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
  • Open Container
    • Status: , Bond: #1763, CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Underage Consumption
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1764, CASH, $160, Court: GR Municipal Court

MARTINEZ, ELIAS

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-10
Released: 2018-03-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1765, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

MORALES GALDAMEZ, MIGUEL ANGEL

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-08
Released: 2018-03-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

BURNS, BRAXTON STERLING

Age: 24
Address: LANDER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-09
Released: 2018-03-09
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1755, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

VARGAS ANTILLON, NEFTALI

Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-09
Released: 2018-03-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
  • Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1752, SURETY OR CASH, $165, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1753, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1754, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West

 

