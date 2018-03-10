Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
SMITH, GEORGE
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
GIL, NATHAN ALLEN
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1766, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
BANSEPT, JEREMY LEE
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 4th Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
HAYWARD, NICKOLAUS BRIAN
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1759, CASH, $425, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1760, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1761, CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER
HOLCOMB, ALEX NEAL
Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: , Bond: #1758, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
HUFF, ALICIA DANAY
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1757, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
TERRY, TRAVIS SCOTT
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-03-09
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
CAMPOS, STACEY
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-03-09
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
MARKS, LACY ANN
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WV
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-03-09
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
SMITH, DYLAN MICHAEL
Age: 20
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-10
Released: 2018-03-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Open Container
- Status: , Bond: #1763, CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Underage Consumption
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1764, CASH, $160, Court: GR Municipal Court
MARTINEZ, ELIAS
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-10
Released: 2018-03-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1765, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
MORALES GALDAMEZ, MIGUEL ANGEL
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-08
Released: 2018-03-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
BURNS, BRAXTON STERLING
Age: 24
Address: LANDER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-09
Released: 2018-03-09
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1755, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
VARGAS ANTILLON, NEFTALI
Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-09
Released: 2018-03-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1752, SURETY OR CASH, $165, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1753, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1754, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1754, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West