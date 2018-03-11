Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
POLZELLA, DAVID GEORGE
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1771, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
DONEY, WILLIAM JEFFREY
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1769, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
- Stop Signs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1770, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court West
ROBINSON, AUSTIN RAY
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Stalking – Violation of Protection Order (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1768, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East