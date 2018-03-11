Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

POLZELLA, DAVID GEORGE

Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1771, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

DONEY, WILLIAM JEFFREY

Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1769, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Stop Signs
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1770, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court West

ROBINSON, AUSTIN RAY

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Stalking – Violation of Protection Order (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1768, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

