Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GOC, MATTHEW ISAIAH

Age: 21
Address: SHELLEY, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1775, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1776, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1776, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1776, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles – 2+ Lanes
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1776, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

BEACH, HAYDEN MCGINNIS

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1774, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

OURADA, JARED GENE

Age: 28
Address: MASCOTT, FL
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-03-11
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

SIMS, RAYMOND NEAL

Age: 48
Address: CHEYENNE,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)

JAKUBOWSKI, GREGORY F

Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-11
Released: 2018-03-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1772, CASH, $600, Court: OTHER

 

