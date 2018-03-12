Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
GOC, MATTHEW ISAIAH
Age: 21
Address: SHELLEY, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1775, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1776, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1776, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1776, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles – 2+ Lanes
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1776, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
BEACH, HAYDEN MCGINNIS
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1774, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
OURADA, JARED GENE
Age: 28
Address: MASCOTT, FL
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-03-11
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
SIMS, RAYMOND NEAL
Age: 48
Address: CHEYENNE,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
JAKUBOWSKI, GREGORY F
Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-11
Released: 2018-03-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1772, CASH, $600, Court: OTHER