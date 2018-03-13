Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 13

By News Desk -
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

JENNINGS, AMANDA LEE

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1778, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

BEACH, GRIFFIN KNOELL

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Limitations on Backing – Safely
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

BROSEGHINI, JUSTIN WILLIAM

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-03-12
Scheduled Release: 2018-04-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Simple Battery (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

