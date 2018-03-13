Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
JENNINGS, AMANDA LEE
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1778, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
BEACH, GRIFFIN KNOELL
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Limitations on Backing – Safely
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
BROSEGHINI, JUSTIN WILLIAM
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-03-12
Scheduled Release: 2018-04-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Battery (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East