Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

RAMIREZ, DAVID ANGEL

Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1786, SURETY OR CASH, $930, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1786, SURETY OR CASH, $930, Court: RS Municipal Court

BOYER, PATRICK LEE

Age: 50
Address: MIDVALE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1785, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1785, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1785, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

CARSON, CHRISTOPHER LANE

Age: 58
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Open container while operating a motor vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1784, SURETY OR CASH, $770, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1784, SURETY OR CASH, $770, Court: RS Municipal Court

FORD, RUDY DEJUAN

Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-03-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – > $1000 (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1783, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

WHITMAN, BENJAMIN ROY

Age: 39
Address: MARBLETON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1782, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

