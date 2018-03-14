Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
RAMIREZ, DAVID ANGEL
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1786, SURETY OR CASH, $930, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1786, SURETY OR CASH, $930, Court: RS Municipal Court
BOYER, PATRICK LEE
Age: 50
Address: MIDVALE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1785, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1785, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1785, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
CARSON, CHRISTOPHER LANE
Age: 58
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1784, SURETY OR CASH, $770, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1784, SURETY OR CASH, $770, Court: RS Municipal Court
FORD, RUDY DEJUAN
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-03-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Shoplifting – > $1000 (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1783, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
WHITMAN, BENJAMIN ROY
Age: 39
Address: MARBLETON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1782, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East