Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 15

By News Desk -
3.7K
Views

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KELLER, GARRETT JAMES

Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1789, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
    • Status: , Bond: #1789, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court

ALTER, CAITLYN DANIELLE

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1788, SURETY OR CASH, $1285, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
    • Status: , Bond: #1788, SURETY OR CASH, $1285, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1788, SURETY OR CASH, $1285, Court: RS Municipal Court

KELLY, KAYLE HOWARD

Age: 29
Address: TORRINGTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Conspire to Commit – Felony, 4 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1787, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

BOYER, PATRICK LEE

Age: 50
Address: MIDVALE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1785, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1785, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1785, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR