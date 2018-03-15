Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
KELLER, GARRETT JAMES
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1789, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
- Status: , Bond: #1789, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court
ALTER, CAITLYN DANIELLE
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1788, SURETY OR CASH, $1285, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: , Bond: #1788, SURETY OR CASH, $1285, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1788, SURETY OR CASH, $1285, Court: RS Municipal Court
KELLY, KAYLE HOWARD
Age: 29
Address: TORRINGTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Conspire to Commit – Felony, 4 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1787, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
BOYER, PATRICK LEE
Age: 50
Address: MIDVALE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1785, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1785, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1785, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East