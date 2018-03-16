Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
GEHRING, DAVID MICHAEL
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1794, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1794, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Required Position and Method of Turning at Intersections – Right Turns
- Status: , Bond: #1794, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
WINDOM, VERONICA RENEE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1793, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
DOHRMANN, REX HERMAN
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1790, SURETY OR CASH, $60000, Court: District Court
JAMES, DANIEL SCOTT
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2018-03-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Remand to Custody
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court
BREHLER, WILLIAM BEAU
Age: 40
Address: WILLISTON, ND
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Simple Battery (WRNT FTP)