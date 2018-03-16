Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GEHRING, DAVID MICHAEL

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1794, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1794, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Required Position and Method of Turning at Intersections – Right Turns
    • Status: , Bond: #1794, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

WINDOM, VERONICA RENEE

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1793, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

DOHRMANN, REX HERMAN

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1790, SURETY OR CASH, $60000, Court: District Court

JAMES, DANIEL SCOTT

Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2018-03-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Remand to Custody
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court

BREHLER, WILLIAM BEAU

Age: 40
Address: WILLISTON, ND
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Simple Battery (WRNT FTP)

