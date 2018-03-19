Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
WUOLLE, TYLER JAMES
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1814, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1814, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
GLEASON, RONALD JAMES
Age: 32
Address: MADISONVILLE, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West