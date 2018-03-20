Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

YOAK, JADIE LYNN

Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1827, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1827, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1828, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

MCCLURE, GRANT JAMES

Age: 31
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-03-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1824, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

STIEGELMEYER, TRISTEN VANCE

Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Burglary (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1818, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

MACIEL COYAZO, CESAR ARTURO

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-03-19
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Simple Battery (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

PERSINGER, ANDREA DIANE

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-02-15
Released: 2018-03-20
Type: SENTENCED TO WWC
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court
  • Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PV)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #1600, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court

 

