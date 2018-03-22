Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
NELSON, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1843, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1845, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
YOUNG, JODY DEAN
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1842, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
TROLIN, ARNOLD ALVIN
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1841, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
AU, GI GI
Age: 32
Address: TRACY, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1840, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1840, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
MATA, TESSA
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1839, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
PHILLIPS, DANNY LEE
Age: 50
Address: CANBY, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-21
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1838, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1838, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1838, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
