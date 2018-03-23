Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 23

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MUELLER, EVAN ZACHARY
Age: 24
Address: LITTLETON, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-23
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1854, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
FLORES, MARCO ANTONIO
Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-23
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1853, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
BRIGHT, MACEY MECHELLE
Age: 25
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
CULBERTSON, REHANA SHERYL
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1852, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
CHERNY, CHADWICK MICHAEL
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1849, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1850, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
CHERNY, KARRIS ANNE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1851, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
MONDRAGON, RICKIE WAYNE
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1848, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
PARTINGTON, JAMES NELSON
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1846, CASH, $215, Court: Circuit Court West
MENDEZ RAMOS, RODOLFO ADRIAN
Age: 32
Address: MESA, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1847, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West