Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 23

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MUELLER, EVAN ZACHARY

Age: 24
Address: LITTLETON, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-23
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1854, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court

FLORES, MARCO ANTONIO

Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-23
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1853, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

BRIGHT, MACEY MECHELLE

Age: 25
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

CULBERTSON, REHANA SHERYL

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1852, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

CHERNY, CHADWICK MICHAEL

Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Burglary
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1849, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1850, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

CHERNY, KARRIS ANNE

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Burglary
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1851, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

MONDRAGON, RICKIE WAYNE

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1848, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

PARTINGTON, JAMES NELSON

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1846, CASH, $215, Court: Circuit Court West

MENDEZ RAMOS, RODOLFO ADRIAN

Age: 32
Address: MESA, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1847, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

 

