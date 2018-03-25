Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

COLLINGS, PAMELA SUE

Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-25
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1875, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1875, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1876, CASH, $160, Court: Circuit Court West

PACHECO, ROBERT JOSHUA

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1874, SURETY OR CASH, $1110, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over
    • Status: , Bond: #1874, SURETY OR CASH, $1110, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1874, SURETY OR CASH, $1110, Court: RS Municipal Court

