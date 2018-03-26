Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 26

By News Desk -
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SHUTRAN, KALEIGH LYNN

Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1880, SURETY OR CASH, $1385, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1880, SURETY OR CASH, $1385, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Flashing Signals – Red
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1880, SURETY OR CASH, $1385, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1880, SURETY OR CASH, $1385, Court: RS Municipal Court

RAMIREZ, DAVID ANGEL

Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1879, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Criminal Entry (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1879, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

ROSE, LEVI SHINE

Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1877, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1877, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

