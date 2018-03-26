Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
SHUTRAN, KALEIGH LYNN
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1880, SURETY OR CASH, $1385, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1880, SURETY OR CASH, $1385, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Flashing Signals – Red
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1880, SURETY OR CASH, $1385, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1880, SURETY OR CASH, $1385, Court: RS Municipal Court
RAMIREZ, DAVID ANGEL
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1879, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Criminal Entry (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1879, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
ROSE, LEVI SHINE
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1877, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1877, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East