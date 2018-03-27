Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MYERS, GEORGE L Age: 75 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #1887, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



WESTLAKE, KANDICE Age: 40 Address: CHEYENNE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-26 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #1886, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East



PRIME, SETH RAY Age: 30 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2018-03-26 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



WILLIAMS, ANNA RAY Age: 24 Address: AFTON, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2018-03-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #1884, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

PAGE, BRANDON KEVIN Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2018-03-26 Released: 2018-03-26 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1885, CASH, $150, Court: RS Municipal Court

