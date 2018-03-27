Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MYERS, GEORGE L
Age: 75
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1887, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
WESTLAKE, KANDICE
Age: 40
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1886, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
PRIME, SETH RAY
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-03-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
WILLIAMS, ANNA RAY
Age: 24
Address: AFTON, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-03-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1884, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
PAGE, BRANDON KEVIN
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-26
Released: 2018-03-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1885, CASH, $150, Court: RS Municipal Court