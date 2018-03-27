Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MYERS, GEORGE L

Age: 75
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1887, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

WESTLAKE, KANDICE

Age: 40
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Open container while operating a motor vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1886, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East

PRIME, SETH RAY

Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-03-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

WILLIAMS, ANNA RAY

Age: 24
Address: AFTON, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-03-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1884, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

PAGE, BRANDON KEVIN

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-26
Released: 2018-03-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1885, CASH, $150, Court: RS Municipal Court

