Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
SHANKS, STEVIE LEE
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1891, CASH, $820, Court: Circuit Court East
DAVIS, REX BRIAN
Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2018-03-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Conspire to Commit – Felony
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court
PENDERGRASS, JEREMY JO
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-27
Released: 2018-03-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1888, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: Circuit Court West
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1888, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: Circuit Court West