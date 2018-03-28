Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SHANKS, STEVIE LEE

Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1891, CASH, $820, Court: Circuit Court East

DAVIS, REX BRIAN

Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2018-03-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Conspire to Commit – Felony
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court

PENDERGRASS, JEREMY JO

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-27
Released: 2018-03-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1888, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1888, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: Circuit Court West

 

