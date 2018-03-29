Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 29

By News Desk -
2.7K
Views

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

DELANEY, SAMUEL ADAM

Age: 25
Address: CENTENNIAL, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1901, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1901, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

ARISTA, MARIO ALBERTO

Age: 64
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1900, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

YOAK, JADIE LYNN

Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

SHURTLEFF, APRIL GRACE

Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1902, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Clandestine Laboratory – Possess List I or II Controlled Substances
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1902, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Endangering Children – Absorb, Inhale, Ingest Methamphetamine
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1902, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

AMIZICH, LARRY PAUL

Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Remand to Custody
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: District Court

MOORE, TREVOR CODY

Age: 26
Address: ERIE, PA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: NWS
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (NWS)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

STUART, DANIEL JORDAN

Age: 37
Address: HERMISTON, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
  • Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1896, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

FORMBY, MANDY LEE

Age: 31
Address: HERMISTON,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1893, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

WEST, ASHLEY MORGAN

Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1897, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

JONES, DUSTIN LANCE

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1892, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize
    • Status: , Bond: #1892, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1892, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
 

SCHWARTZ, MELISSA NICHOLE

Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-28
Released: 2018-03-28
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1898, CASH, $355, Court: Circuit Court East

UHRIG, BLAKE DOUGLAS

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-28
Released: 2018-03-28
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1899, CASH, $410, Court: Circuit Court West

 

</div

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR