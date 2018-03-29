Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
DELANEY, SAMUEL ADAM
Age: 25
Address: CENTENNIAL, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1901, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1901, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
ARISTA, MARIO ALBERTO
Age: 64
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1900, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
YOAK, JADIE LYNN
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
SHURTLEFF, APRIL GRACE
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1902, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Clandestine Laboratory – Possess List I or II Controlled Substances
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1902, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Endangering Children – Absorb, Inhale, Ingest Methamphetamine
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1902, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
AMIZICH, LARRY PAUL
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Remand to Custody
- Status: , Bond: , Court: District Court
MOORE, TREVOR CODY
Age: 26
Address: ERIE, PA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: NWS
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (NWS)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
STUART, DANIEL JORDAN
Age: 37
Address: HERMISTON, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1896, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
FORMBY, MANDY LEE
Age: 31
Address: HERMISTON,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1893, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
WEST, ASHLEY MORGAN
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1897, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
JONES, DUSTIN LANCE
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1892, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize
- Status: , Bond: #1892, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1892, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
SCHWARTZ, MELISSA NICHOLE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-28
Released: 2018-03-28
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1898, CASH, $355, Court: Circuit Court East
UHRIG, BLAKE DOUGLAS
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-28
Released: 2018-03-28
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1899, CASH, $410, Court: Circuit Court West