Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
ROSE, JOSHUA ALLEN LEE
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1908, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Shoplifting – < $1000, 2 counts (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1909, CASH, $1210, Court: RS Municipal Court
FITCH, HAROLD NATHAN
Age: 35
Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1907, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1907, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Conspire to Commit – Felony, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1907, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
VANTUINEN, JESSICA NICOLE
Age: 25
Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1906, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1906, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Conspire to Commit – Felony, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1906, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
JACKSON, BRAD ELLITOTT
Age: 42
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1905, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
HARLOW, ANTHONY ALLEN
Age: 54
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Superintendent’s Speed Zone (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1904, CASH, $160, Court: Circuit Court East