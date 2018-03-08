Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MORALES GALDAMEZ, MIGUEL ANGEL

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Theft – < $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1749, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

SUHR, SABRINA KAY

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1748, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

FLATEN, RYAN MICHAEL

Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Voyeurism – Capturing an Image, 21 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Voyeurism – Uses Recording Device to Capture Images of Person Under Their Clothing, 8 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
  • Sexual Exploitation of Children – Manufactures, Distributes Child Pornography, 2 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

VON SCHRILTZ, DERIK JAMES

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Reckless Driving
    • Status: , Bond: #1744, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: , Bond: #1744, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
    • Status: , Bond: #1744, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1745, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

ROBY, HOPE SHANNA

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

LOVELACE, WILLIE CLENTON

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Driver’s License – Required (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1741, CASH, $775, Court: Circuit Court East

 

